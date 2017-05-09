WWE Hall of Famer Coming Out of Retirement For One More Match, Natalya & Rawley Cook in Valencia (Video), How Old is Tommaso Ciampa?

WWE Hall of Famer Coming Out of Retirement For One More Match
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Von Erich recently spoke with Ynetnews.com and announced he will be coming out of retirement for one last match, with his sons Marshall and Ross. The match will take place on July 9th in Tel Aviv on a “Rage Supershow” also featuring Matt Sydal, Marty Jannetty and Tatanka. Von Erich had the following to say on why he is coming out of retirement for the match:
How Old is Tommaso Ciampa?
WWE NXT star Tommaso Ciampa celebrated his 32nd birthday yesterday, and reflected on his past year in NXT:
Natalya & Rawley Cook in Valencia
While in Valencia, Spain for a WWE Live Event, Mojo Rawley and Natalya enjoy learning how to make a supesized helping of paella at Valencia Club Cocina:
