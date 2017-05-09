As noted, Braun Strowman is expected to be out of action for approximately 4-6 weeks as he will be undergoing surgery for current elbow issues.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, while Strowman’s upcoming surgery is not said to be major, the issue WWE is dealing with is that they don’t know exactly how long he will be out of action until after the procedure is complete.

Strowman and Roman Reigns have been working the current WWE overseas tour, and have been brawling during the events, however Strowman was written off WWE TV on Raw last night. Consequently, Strowman’s absence will force creative changes to the June 4th Extreme Rules PPV and the July 2nd Great Balls of Fire event. Meltzer noted that Reigns vs. Strowman was the planned Extreme Rules main event while Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled for Great Balls of Fire.

No word yet on what the new main events will be but plans for Lesnar appear to be up in the air.