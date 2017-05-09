Rusev Announces His WWE Smackdown Live Debut (Video)

WWE star Rusev, who has been out of action as he recovers from an injury, has posted a new video on Twitter.

During the video, Rusev continues to demand a title shot at WWE Money in the Bank, and he adds that since he has heard nothing back from Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon, he will address the situation when he returns to Smackdown next week:

If you don’t want to reply to me @shanemcmahon, I come to #SDLive to get my answer. #RusevReturnpic.twitter.com/Ddu6QOSDh6 — Rusev The Ruler (@RusevBUL) May 9, 2017

The Bulgarian Brute has been out of action since February after undergoing shoulder surgery. During the WWE “Superstar Shakeup”, Rusev and his wife Lana were moved to Smackdown Live, and WWE has been teasing the Ravishing Russian’s debut on the Blue Brand is imminent.