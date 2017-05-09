Injured WWE Star Leaving Overseas Tour Early, Preview For Tonight’s Total Divas Finale (Video), WWE PC Coach Appearing for EVOLVE

WWE PC Coach Appearing for EVOLVE WWN Live has issued the following: May 9th: The EVOLVE debut in Livonia, MI on May 21st will see a match involving wrestlers from the WWN Seminar/Tryout that afternoon. We could see a star made that night as wrestlers like Darby Allin and Jason Kincaid have earned WWN contracts after participating in a WWN Seminar/Tryout. We will also take a referee from the WWN Seminar/Tryout that day and possibly a manager for this match. This will be on the main EVOLVE 85 card making this a tremendous opportunity to be on FloSlam. There are still limited spots available in the WWN Seminar/Tryout that day with special guest Norman Smiley from NXT. Go here for all the info. Preview Tonight’s Total Divas Finale Below is a preview for tonight’s season finale of Total Divas, featuring Brie Bella presenting a way for Nikki Bella to hasten her return, but Brie she doesn’t get the reaction she expected: Injured WWE Star Leaving Overseas Tour Early As noted, WWE star Emma suffered an injury during the current WWE overseas tour, and as a result she will be leaving the tour early to be evaluated by doctors here in the U.S.: Had an amazing time on tour! Didn’t exactly end how I imagined it would but heading back to the USA now hoping for some good news after tests this week!