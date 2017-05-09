Corey Graves Talks Jinder Mahal’s WWE Push (Video), WWE Raw Social Media Score, Kurt Angle Blogs on Battling Addiction and Getting Clean

WWE Raw Social Media Score According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 64,000 interactions with 15,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 89,000 Twitter interactions with 19,000 unique authors. Raw also had 156,000 Facebook interactions with 111,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 192,000 interactions with 133,000 unique authors on Facebook. Kurt Angle Blogs on Battling Addiction and Getting Clean WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following to Instagram about his AngleStrong app and his battle with addiction: I’ve been clean and sober for 4 1/2 years. My battle with addiction lasted over a decade. I remember the day that my wife came to me and said “I love you. But I can’t be with you anymore if you continue to pass out every night. It’s sad to see you ruining your life and missing out on our children growing up.” “I’m sorry, but if you don’t get clean, I’m leaving you,” she told me. “I don’t want your money. I just want to protect my family.” Wow! I didn’t realize how bad I was. You never do when you’re in the middle of hardcore addiction. But having 4 DUIs in 5 years also showed me there was a horrible pattern. The fact that each DUI charge was reduced to reckless driving or thrown own just gave me an excuse to keep using.So I decided to go to rehab, and it was the best decision I’ve ever made. In rehab, you have so much structure. After one week of very, very difficult withdrawal symptoms, I was feeling great. The routine was 8 hours of sleep. Wake up. Exercise and yoga. Breakfast (healthy meals). Addiction prevention class. Lunch. Class again. Dinner. Meetings. Music time. Then sleep.

But what happens when you get out? You’re released back into the world where you became addicted. That’s why 95 percent of those in recovery relapse. There’s no structure after rehab, except for AA/NA meetings, which can be difficult if you’re a husband, father, career man, and celebrity, not to mention very private. I struggled nights with what I could do to help others stay in recovery after rehab. It took me 4 years to come up with a solution. And that’s AngleStrong. AngleStrong is an initiative to assist recovering addicts stay in recovery. Go to the AngleStrong.com website to read about it. I’ve helped to create an app that any recovering addict can follow daily to stay in recovery. It’s easy: Sign up, fill in your profile, answer the questions each day, sign up your lifelines to help support you in recovery and go to the chat line to converse with other recovering addicts. It has daily reminders, positive daily messages, a monthly video call with me answering your questions, and it’s GPS enabled so that we can find you if you relapse. This is Anglestrong! We will win!! Read Also: Kurt Angle Reveals What WWE Wouldn’t Let Him Do In His Hall Of Fame Speech Corey Graves Talks Jinder Mahal’s WWE Push Below is another clip from last night’s new edition of WWE “Bring it to the Table”, featuring Corey Graves offering his thoughts on the rise of the “Maharaja”, and Jinder Mahal’s push on Smackdown Live: .@WWEGraves is very excited about @JinderMahal‘s reinvention on #SDLive as he discusses the rise of #TheMaharaja on #BringItToTheTable! pic.twitter.com/6HvkyzrVZx — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2017