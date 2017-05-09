Corey Graves Talks Jinder Mahal’s WWE Push (Video), WWE Raw Social Media Score, Kurt Angle Blogs on Battling Addiction and Getting Clean

WWE Raw Social Media Score
According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Raw ranked #2 among series & specials for the night. Raw had 64,000 interactions with 15,000 unique authors on Twitter. This is down from last week’s 89,000 Twitter interactions with 19,000 unique authors.
Raw also had 156,000 Facebook interactions with 111,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 192,000 interactions with 133,000 unique authors on Facebook.
Kurt Angle Blogs on Battling Addiction and Getting Clean
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle posted the following to Instagram about his AngleStrong app and his battle with addiction:
Corey Graves Talks Jinder Mahal’s WWE Push
Below is another clip from last night’s new edition of WWE “Bring it to the Table”, featuring Corey Graves offering his thoughts on the rise of the “Maharaja”, and Jinder Mahal’s push on Smackdown Live:
