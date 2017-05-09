New Match Announced for WWE Backlash, Updated PPV Card *Contains Spoilers*

It was announced during today’s WWE Smackdown tapings in London that WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi will team with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to face Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya at WWE Backlash.
The PPV takes place on May 21st, and below is the updated card:
