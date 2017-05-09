New Match Announced for WWE Backlash, Updated PPV Card *Contains Spoilers*

It was announced during today’s WWE Smackdown tapings in London that WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi will team with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch to face Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya at WWE Backlash.

The PPV takes place on May 21st, and below is the updated card:

WWE Championship Match:

-Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton (c)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Title Match:

-Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs. The Usos (c’s)

WWE United States Title Match:

-AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (c)

6 Woman Tag Team Match:

-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs. Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya