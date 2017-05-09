Match Challenge Issued for WWE Backlash (Minor Spoiler), Tye Dillinger in Smackdown Dark Match, Edge & Christian Reveal Podcast Guest

Tye Dillinger in Smackdown Dark Match

Prior to tonight’s WWE Smackdown tapings in The UK, Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English in the dark match.

Match Challenge Issues for WWE Backlash

During tonight’s WWE Smackdown tapings in The UK, Dolph Ziggler challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match at WWE Backlash. The match has yet to be made official, but the announcement should come soon.

Edge & Christian Reveal This Week’s Podcast Guest

Edge has noted on Twitter that this Friday’s guest on him and Christian’s podcast will be WWE star Kane: