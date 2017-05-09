Non-Spoiler Match Listing for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, American Alpha Discuss London Return (Video)

Non-Spoiler Match Listing for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown The following matches were taped today in London for tonight’s WWE Smackdown: -Natalya vs. Becky Lynch -Erick Rowan vs. Luke Harper -Breezango vs. The Ascension -WWE Champion Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin, Jinder Mahal and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens You can read detailed spoiler results from today’s WWE Smackdown taping at this link. American Alpha Discuss Their Return to London WWE has released the following video, featuring Jason Jordan & Chad Gable discussing their return to London, where they were embraced by the WWE Universe during their time in NXT, and where Gable competed in the 2012 Olympics: