According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which was a taped edition of the show from London, England, averaged 2.696 million viewers. This is down from last week’s 2.87 million viewership average and is the lowest amount of viewers the show has drawn in 2017.

Below is the hourly breakdown for this week’s WWE Raw:

-The first hour drew 2.827 million viewers

-The second hour drew 2.845 million viewers

-The final hour drew 2.417 million viewers

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #2 on cable for the night in viewership.