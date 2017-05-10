Linda McMahon ‘Not Sure’ Vince Movie Will Ever Be Made, Full List Of Dates & Cities For WWE’s Next UK Tour

Linda McMahon ‘Not Sure’ Vince Movie Will Ever Be Made
GV Wire has released the above interview with Linda McMahon on-line. During the interview the topic of the much anticipated movie about Vince McMahon’s life came up. Linda had the following to say in regards to it:
Throughout the rest of the interview she discusses Donald Trump’s history in pro wrestling, her favorite wrestlers, favorite match and more…
Full List Of Dates & Cities For WWE’s Next UK Tour
WWE has announced the following dates and cities for their next tour of the UK:
WWE has also officially announced one date for next year’s tour: May 19, 2018 in Paris.
