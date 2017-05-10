Linda McMahon ‘Not Sure’ Vince Movie Will Ever Be Made, Full List Of Dates & Cities For WWE’s Next UK Tour

Linda McMahon ‘Not Sure’ Vince Movie Will Ever Be Made

GV Wire has released the above interview with Linda McMahon on-line. During the interview the topic of the much anticipated movie about Vince McMahon’s life came up. Linda had the following to say in regards to it:

I’ve heard rumors of that movie. I’m not sure that movie will ever see the light of day.

Throughout the rest of the interview she discusses Donald Trump’s history in pro wrestling, her favorite wrestlers, favorite match and more…

Full List Of Dates & Cities For WWE’s Next UK Tour

WWE has announced the following dates and cities for their next tour of the UK:

Nov 1 – Glasgow

Nov 2 – Brighton

Nov 3 – London

Nov 4 – Barcelona

Nov 4 – Minehead

Nov 5 – Madrid

Nov 5 – Cardiff

Nov 6 – Manchester (RAW Taping)

Nov 7 – Manchester (Smackdown Taping)

Nov 8 – Dortmund

Nov 8 – Leeds

Nov 9 – Leipzig

Nov 10 – Hamburg

Nov 10 – Milan

Nov 11 – Mannheim

Nov 11 – Padova

Nov 12 – Florence

WWE has also officially announced one date for next year’s tour: May 19, 2018 in Paris.