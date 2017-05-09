The show kicked off with Austin Aries and Jack Gallagher in the ring together sharing a “gentlemanly” pint of beer. They were then interrupted by WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

-Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese via pinfall after hitting the 450.

-Akira Tozawa defeated Brian Kendrick via pinfall with a roll-up. Following the match, Kendrick attacked Tozawa.

A promo aired for the injured Cedric Alexander, noting he will soon be returning to WWE 205 Live.

