Shinsuke Nakamura Works Dark Match After Smackdown, Sheamus Comments On Being Home In Dublin (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

Shinsuke Nakamura competed in the post show dark match at tonight’s WWE Smackdown tapings in London, which took place after tonight’s 205 Live tapings.

Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler with the Kinshasa; the two have faced each other several times in the same dark match after the tapings since Nakamura was called up.

WWE Live

WWE posted the following video featuring Sheamus, who is back at home in Dublin for WWE’s European tour: