Michael Moore Endorses The Rock For President In 2020, More Than Mania Trailer (Video)

The Rock Michael Moore recently spoke with Variety while promoting his new show “The Terms of My Surrender.” Moore talked about the Democratic Party’s best picks for nominees in the 2020 election, and said the following about The Rock’s chances as President: Run the Rock! Run the Rock. Who do you want for commander in chief? I want the f—ing Rock! It would scare anybody that would hurt us. Think about how safe we would be if the Rock was president. Not Vin Diesel! The Rock. Or Liam Neeson, but Liam Neeson can’t run because our Constitution says you have to be born here. So who’s the American Liam Neeson that we could run? Because nobody would f— with him. The Rock has previously talked about the possibility of running for office, saying he would be open to it if he could bring real change and make a difference. More Than Mania The following video is a new preview for Flo Slam’s All Access: More Than Mania which premieres tomorrow: