Tag Match Added To WWE Backlash, LAX To Pay Final Respects To The Decay, Hidden Talents Revealed On ‘The Question Mark’ (Videos)

WWE Backlash

Charlotte, Becky Lynch and Naomi will face Natalya, Tamina and Carmella at WWE Backlash.

The six women tag team match was confirmed on tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live after Charlotte, Becky and Naomi imploded at ringside during tonight’s match between Becky and Natalya. The group pledged to stick together and revealed the tag match in a backstage promo; check out highlights from the promo below:



Impact Wrestling

The following video features a vignette with LAX talking about paying their respects to The Decay with a funeral on this week’s Impact Wrestling after defeating them in a street fight.



The Question Mark

The following video is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive series ‘The Question Mark,’ featuring several Impact Wrestling stars revealing their hidden talents: