Punishment Martinez Comments On War of the Worlds Tour, Getting A Bigger Role w/ ROH, His Current ‘Dream Match’

Ring of Honor's Punishment Martinez recently spoke with Fansided; you can read a few excerpts below: Punishment Martinez comments on the most exciting part of his role increasing with Ring of Honor during the past year: There's a lot of parts to that question. Just traveling, alone, and seeing different parts of the United States. Traveling to Japan was amazing. The people I've been able to work with. Being in the ring with guys like [Chris] Sabin, [Frankie] Kazarian, [Adam] Page, Hirooki Goto, [Tetsuya] Naito and the list goes on. As long as I've been in wrestling — and I coach now at the Monster Factory — I still feel like such a student, because while I've been around a little bit, I'm new there. So, it's great as a learning experience to listen and learn from these guys and travel with them. There's so many answers to that question — I'm loving the entire experience of being in Ring of Honor and everything that comes with it. Martinez comments on the upcoming War of the Worlds tour: I have a singles match with Naito. You got [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, who's a rock star in Japan. He's a movie star and the equivalent to a Hulk Hogan or John Cena. He's a ridiculous star. Then, of course, [Kenny] Omega, [Kazuchika] Okada, but Naito is right up there with them, so to have a singles match with pretty much a legend is pretty awesome and he's one of their top-tier champions. I'm looking forward to that. It's probably the biggest match I've had in my career — it's straight up been my biggest singles match. So, that's what I'm looking forward to the most, but the entire tour is going to be amazing. We go from Toronto to Dearborn, to New York and Philly. We have four shows to break bread with these guys and just kill it in the ring. Every time these tours come around, the attitude is "let's leave an impression" and "no one can top this." Martinez comments on his current 'dream match' in wrestling: There's a lot of guys that I would like to one day work with. Speaking just Ring of Honor, [Jay] Lethal is definitely up there. That's a guy I've looked up to for years, watched and always thought of him as being one of the best wrestlers in the world. Cole is up there. He's got pro wrestling in his hands right now. That's just Ring of Honor and there's a ton of guys outside Ring of Honor. Right now, I'd say Jay Letha is my biggest dream match.