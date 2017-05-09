Dolph Ziggler Issues Challenge To Shinsuke Nakamura, Rap Group Pays Tribute To Wrestling Territories In ‘Long Limousines’ (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live Dolph Ziggler officially challenged Shinsuke Nakamura to a match that would take place at WWE Backlash. Ziggler came out to the ring and talked about suffering for his art, but he’s not calling himself an ‘artist’ and he rips the fans for never caring about him. Ziggler called Nakamura to the ring and tried to talk more trash, but Nakamura just told him to shut up. Nakamura called for a referee and said he would show him who he was, but Ziggler backed off and said no. He said they will fight when he says so, and he will expose Nakamura as a fraud at WWE Backlash. Ziggler attacked Nakamura and tried to choke him, but Nakamura fought back with some stiff knee strikes and a kick to the face. Nakamura did not officially accept the match on air, but has been speculated that they would meet in Nakamura’s Smackdown brand debut match at WWE Backlash. Long Limousines The following video (h/t to Pro Wrestling Sheet) features a new rap group called Starcade with their new track ‘Long Limousines.’ The track pays tribute to 80’s wrestling with references to Jerry Lawler, Ric Flair, Sting, Tony Schiavone and more WCW and NWA stars.