Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Attendance, Erick Rowan Stat, Angelina Love on Uncensored

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live had an announced attendance of 15,686 at the O2 Arena in London. By comparison, last night’s WWE RAW had an announced sellout crowd of 17,323 fans.

Erick Rowan

According to wrestling statistician Darren Bongiovanni, tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live marked Erick Rowan’s first overall win since he beat Rhyno on Main Event on August 23rd, 2016. Additionally, this marked Rowan’s first win on Smackdown since he teamed with Braun Strowman to defeat two enhancement talents on June 30th, 2016.

Uncensored

The following is the latest episode of Impact Wrestling’s digital exclusive ‘Uncensored’ featuring Josh Mathews in Nashville, and Angelina Love at home in St. Louis: