Sheamus Comments On Teaming With Cesaro, Winning The One Title That Has Eluded Him, Breezango’s ‘Fashion Files’ In London (Video)

Sheamus

Sheamus recently spoke with Singapore Times while promoting WWE’s upcoming live event tour in June; you can read a few excerpts below:

Sheamus comments on adjusting to working with Cesaro:

“I’ve always been a singles competitor. In the beginning, I wasn’t too happy about it and thought it was for a short while since RAW General Manager Mick Foley put us together. Obviously, (Cesaro and I) have become best friends. We get along so well. He’s also one of the hardest hitting opponents I’ve had as well.”

Sheamus comments on competing for the Intercontinental Championship, the one title he has not won yet:

“The only thing I haven’t won is the Intercontinental Championship. Now that it’s back on WWE Raw, I would love to hold both the Intercontinental Championship and Raw Tag Team titles at the same time.”

Fashion Files

The following video features the ‘Fashion Files’ with Breezango investigating The Usos in London before they face each other at WWE Backlash in London: