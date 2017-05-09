Sheamus Comments On Teaming With Cesaro, Winning The One Title That Has Eluded Him, Breezango’s ‘Fashion Files’ In London (Video)

Sheamus
Sheamus recently spoke with Singapore Times while promoting WWE’s upcoming live event tour in June; you can read a few excerpts below:
Sheamus comments on adjusting to working with Cesaro:
Sheamus comments on competing for the Intercontinental Championship, the one title he has not won yet:
Fashion Files
The following video features the ‘Fashion Files’ with Breezango investigating The Usos in London before they face each other at WWE Backlash in London:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?