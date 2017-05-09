Updated WWE Backlash Match Card, The New Day Is Here To Save Team Blue (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?

WWE Backlash

After tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, the following matches make up the latest match card for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view:

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Tyler Breeze and Fandango vs The Usos (c)

United States Championship

AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens (c)

Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs Tamina, Carmella and Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura versus Dolph Ziggler

( officially challenged by Ziggler, but not yet officially confirmed by WWE)

Pop Or Tap?

This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured Dolph Ziggler challenging Shinsuke Nakamura, Jinder Mahal pinning Randy Orton in a six man main event tag match and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:

Related: WWE Smackdown Results (5/9): Huge 6-Man Tag Team Match, Nakamura Arrives in London, Becky Lynch vs Natalya

The New Day

The following video features the latest promo for The New Day’s arrival on WWE Smackdown Live: