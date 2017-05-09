Updated WWE Backlash Match Card, The New Day Is Here To Save Team Blue (Video), Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?

WWE Backlash
After tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, the following matches make up the latest match card for the WWE Backlash pay-per-view:
WWE Championship
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
United States Championship
Naomi, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch vs Tamina, Carmella and Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura versus Dolph Ziggler
Pop Or Tap?
This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured Dolph Ziggler challenging Shinsuke Nakamura, Jinder Mahal pinning Randy Orton in a six man main event tag match and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:
Related: WWE Smackdown Results (5/9): Huge 6-Man Tag Team Match, Nakamura Arrives in London, Becky Lynch vs Natalya
The New Day
The following video features the latest promo for The New Day’s arrival on WWE Smackdown Live:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?