Why Is Aiden English So Emotional?, Lana Is Coming To Smackdown (Videos), Who Won This Week’s Brand Split War?

Aiden English

The above video is a new Smackdown Fallout segment, featuring Aiden English explaining why he cried after he was defeated by Tye Dillinger last week on Smackdown.

Brand Split War

This week’s WWE RAW saw Samoa Joe versus Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose versus Bray Wyatt while Smackdown saw Jinder Mahal pin Randy Orton in a six man tag match. Who won this week’s WWE brand split war? Let us know in the poll and comments section below:

Lana

The following video features the latest promo for Lana’s impending debut on WWE Smackdown Live: