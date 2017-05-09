The following has been issued by Under The Lights Entertainment:
Under The Lights Entertainment Pro wrestling returns to Copperfest in a huge way on Sunday, June 11th, as it’s the battle of Super Heroes vs. Super Villains! UTL vs. CWE (Canadian Wrestling’s Elite)
HUGE Special Guest former WWE Star and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior competitor Zach Gowen! Along with his Handicapped Heroes tag team partner, Gregory Iron!
UTL Stars in action:
Canadian Wrestling’s Elite:
2:30pm Bell Time
Free Event with your admission to the grounds!
SPECIAL MEET & GREET w/ ZACH GOWEN: 1:30pm til 2:15pm.
Pics will also be taken in the ring during intermission of the event (limited amount of time during intermission though, so best advised to be there for 1:30m). Limited passes to this so it’s first come, first serve.
Donations will also be accepted to help out those affected by Childhood Cancer and Cerebral Palsy.
More info on Facebook at Under The Lights Entertainment and on the website www.UTLEntertainment.com
