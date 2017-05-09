Former WWE Star, Competitor On NBC’s American Ninja Warrior Zach Gowen To Compete At Oconto Copperfest (Photos)

Bill Pritchard

The following has been issued by Under The Lights Entertainment:

      On Sunday, June 11th, former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Zach Gowen will be competing at Under The Lights Entertainment’s live pro wrestling event at Copperfest in Oconto, Wisconsin. Zach isn’t just your average superstar though. The odds have always been stacked against him, but some way, no matter the lows he’s had, he not only survived, but strived.  Whether it was losing his leg to cancer at age 8, or his personal life falling and hitting bottom, he has bounced back. He became the first 1 legged professional wrestler in history and is continuously an inspiration to many. He competed on NBC’s American Ninja Warrior, instructs adaptive and non-adaptive DDPYoga workouts, and does many speaking engagements telling his story. Zach’s message is simple:  Life ain’t about what happens to us, life is about how we RESPOND to what happens to us!

But Zach isn’t the only inspirational story coming from this event. The first and only wrestler in the world with Cerebral Palsy, Gregory Iron, will also be competing at Copperfest. Ironically, Zach is one of the wrestlers that inspired Gregory to become a wrestler. Together, they form the tag team, Handicapped Heroes! Cerebral Palsy mainly limits Gregory from using my right arm and hand, but it’s also evident in his right leg, as he sometimes walks flat footed on that side. Growing up with cerebral palsy, Gregory was a constant victim of bullying. Kids called him things like “cripple,” “gimp,” “re-re,” and “retarded” because of an affliction that was out of his control. It got him down, and it didn’t help that his home life wasn’t too good. He had one escape, one thing that made him forget about the torment he endured at school, and the animosity that was constantly within his household. That one thing was professional wrestling. Hulk Hogan, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Bret “Hitman” Hart were his first real heroes. Batman was pretty cool. Spider Man was okay, but doubted they could beat The Ultimate Warrior in a fight. Gregory credits his grandmother Ella as the reason he fell madly in love with the WWF and professional wrestling.

Under The Lights Entertainment Pro wrestling returns to Copperfest in a huge way on Sunday, June 11th, as it’s the battle of Super Heroes vs. Super Villains! UTL vs. CWE (Canadian Wrestling’s Elite)

HUGE Special Guest former WWE Star and NBC’s American Ninja Warrior competitor Zach Gowen! Along with his Handicapped Heroes tag team partner, Gregory Iron!

UTL Stars in action:
Joey Jet Avalon
Kaz Karter
Captain Freedom
TW3
“The Love Machine” Matt Longtime
“The Real” Brock Hall
Jordy Lee

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite:
UTL World Champion “The Native American Warrior” Tejas
UTL Lights Out Champion – “Hot Shot” Danny Duggan
“Hot Prospect” Travis Cole
The Canadian Crusher
and many more…

2:30pm Bell Time

Free Event with your admission to the grounds!
$2 admission in the Copperfest grounds (Ner Park) 709 Madison St. in Oconto, WI

SPECIAL MEET & GREET w/ ZACH GOWEN: 1:30pm til 2:15pm.
$10 – Gets you an autographed 8×10
$10 – To have a pic taken with Zach (taken with your own phone or camera)
or $15 for the combo of 8×10 and pic with Zach

Pics will also be taken in the ring during intermission of the event (limited amount of time during intermission though, so best advised to be there for 1:30m). Limited passes to this so it’s first come, first serve.

Donations will also be accepted to help out those affected by Childhood Cancer and Cerebral Palsy.

More info on Facebook at Under The Lights Entertainment and on the website www.UTLEntertainment.com

american ninja warriorgregory ironWWEZach Gowen
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"