Possible Title Feud for Shinsuke Nakamura, Injured WWE Star Pulled from WWE MSG Return, Another Injured WWE Star Nearing Return

Possible Title Feud for Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE is advertising Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title at the June 26th WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA. Nakamura is scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler at WWE Backlash later this month, and it looks like he might be feuding with Owens for the Title after Ziggler.

Injured WWE Star Pulled from WWE MSG Return

As noted, WWE wrote Braun Strowman off TV on Raw this week as Strowman is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair nagging elbow issues. Consequently, Strowman has been pulled from the card for the WWE MSG return on July 7th. The card for the event is now as follows:

-Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

-Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins

-The Miz vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose

-Finn Balor’s MSG debut

Another Injured WWE Star Nearing Return

Just as one injured star, Braun Strowman, is written off TV this week, another injured star Cedric Alexander, is nearing his return. WWE has begun hyping the return of the cruiserweight on 205 Live, as seen below: