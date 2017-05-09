Possible Title Feud for Shinsuke Nakamura, Injured WWE Star Pulled from WWE MSG Return, Another Injured WWE Star Nearing Return

Possible Title Feud for Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE is advertising Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens for the U.S. Title at the June 26th WWE live event in Bakersfield, CA. Nakamura is scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler at WWE Backlash later this month, and it looks like he might be feuding with Owens for the Title after Ziggler.
Injured WWE Star Pulled from WWE MSG Return
As noted, WWE wrote Braun Strowman off TV on Raw this week as Strowman is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair nagging elbow issues. Consequently, Strowman has been pulled from the card for the WWE MSG return on July 7th. The card for the event is now as follows:
-Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt
Another Injured WWE Star Nearing Return
Just as one injured star, Braun Strowman, is written off TV this week, another injured star Cedric Alexander, is nearing his return. WWE has begun hyping the return of the cruiserweight on 205 Live, as seen below:
