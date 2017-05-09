WWE Talking Smack Recap (5/9): Ziggler Talks Facing Nakamura, Mojo Rawley Reflects on Andre Win, JBL Endorses New Contenders, More

John Bradshaw Layfield joins Renee Young on this week’s WWE Talking Smack. They begin by talking about Smackdown Live’s main event. JBL believes Jinder Mahal is in the best shape of his life and has a chance against Randy Orton. They also talk about the tag team division. They look at an interview from the Usos. JBL believes the promo that they did on Smackdown live was one of the best they have done. He also believes Breezango will be Tag Team Champions but just not at WWE Backlash. In a brief interview with Mojo Rowley, he says that the battle royal trophy is a reminder to use his weakness as a strength. The trophy is a constant reminder to be himself. It is more than a WrestleMania win. It is him being himself and the trophy is the greatest accomplishment of his life. After the interview was shown, they talk about Shinsuke Nakamura and Dolph Ziggler. Young does not understand why Ziggler walks around with a chip on his shoulder. JBL expects for this match to be the match of Backlash. In an interview, Ziggler says he has been in WWE long enough to have earned everyone’s respect. Everything he has done is because he is good and he is here to win. He points out Nakamura has never had a match on Smackdown live. He is not worried about Nakamura because he will figure him out. And at Backlash he will show the world how good he truly is. Young signs off this week’s WWE Talking Smack from London and reminds everyone that WWE Backlash takes place on May 21st.