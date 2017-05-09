WAW out of Norwich, UK, which is owned by WWE star Paige’s family, The Knights, announced today that they will be streaming their big weekend #WAWTV7 tapings from Epic Studios on FITE.TV

The tapings will feature the Norwich debut of Rey Mysterio, as well as Ricky Knight Jr vs Roy Knight, a Women’s Tournament, and the much anticipated match between Alberto El Patron and Paige’s father, Ricky Knight.

Below are video previews for the events, along with matches and advertised talents. You can download The FITE App free from The Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.