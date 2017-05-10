ROH & NJPW’s War Of The Worlds Tour In Dearborn Tonight: Daniels v Taven, Bullet Club In 8-Man Tag, More

Nick Hausman

War of the WOrlds

Ring of Honor’s War of The Worlds Tour rolls through Dearborn, MI tonight. It features a mix of both ROH and NJPW wrestlers.

Below is the fully announced card.

Related: Ring Of Honor & WrestleZone Announce “Fridays Of Honor” with Weekly Exclusive Content, Talent Interviews and More

  • ROH champion Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven
  • The Bullet Club’s Young Bucks & Cody Rhodes & Adam “Hangman” Page vs. CHAOS’ Roppongi Vice & Will Ospreay & Hirooki Goto
  • IWGP Tag Team champions War Machine vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay Lethal
  • IWGP Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Punishment Martinez (non-title)
  • ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. BUSHI & EVIL & SANADA
  • KUSHIDA vs. Silas Young
  • The Rebellion vs. Jonathan Gresham & Chris Sabin
  • CHAOS’ GEDO & Roppongi Vice vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
  • ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Will Ferrara vs. The Beer City Bruiser vs. Cheeseburger vs. Gedo
  • Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle

WrestleZone will be releasing a brand new interview with ROH World Champion of the World Christopher Daniels this Friday during the re-debut of the WZ Daily on the IRW Network.

christopher danielsCody RhodesMatt TavennjpwROH
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"