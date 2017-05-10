ROH & NJPW’s War Of The Worlds Tour In Dearborn Tonight: Daniels v Taven, Bullet Club In 8-Man Tag, More

Ring of Honor’s War of The Worlds Tour rolls through Dearborn, MI tonight. It features a mix of both ROH and NJPW wrestlers. Below is the fully announced card. Related: Ring Of Honor & WrestleZone Announce “Fridays Of Honor” with Weekly Exclusive Content, Talent Interviews and More ROH champion Christopher Daniels vs. Matt Taven

The Bullet Club’s Young Bucks & Cody Rhodes & Adam “Hangman” Page vs. CHAOS’ Roppongi Vice & Will Ospreay & Hirooki Goto

IWGP Tag Team champions War Machine vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jay Lethal

IWGP Intercontinental champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Punishment Martinez (non-title)

ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Briscoes & Bully Ray vs. BUSHI & EVIL & SANADA

KUSHIDA vs. Silas Young

The Rebellion vs. Jonathan Gresham & Chris Sabin

CHAOS’ GEDO & Roppongi Vice vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Will Ferrara vs. The Beer City Bruiser vs. Cheeseburger vs. Gedo

Bobby Fish vs. Dalton Castle