Welterweight Wrestling has sent the following press release to WrestleZone:

We are absolutely overwhelmed by the social media response from all of you guys! THANK YOU for making the inaugural night of Welterweight Wrestling this past Sunday night one that won’t soon be forgotten!

It was an incredibly hectic weekend, and while some things changed on the fly, and anything can happen when you are 100% live, we are extremely proud of what we were able to all create together, and the young athletes that made the absolutely most of their opportunity. This concept was designed with each and every competitor that stepped into that ring in mind to give them a platform, and also designed with each and every fan reading this in mind, to give them something different and tap into a world that US indy wrestling really has not gone to. Please keep sharing your thoughts with us! Without you, there is no us, and your support will keep this concept alive for a long time to come!

Special congratulations to Ace Perry who earned every bit of his Welterweight Championship victory! Usually quiet and soft-spoken, Ace speaks from the heart just moments after becoming the first Welterweight Champion.

If you’ve heard all the buzz, and still aren’t sure if you’d like to watch, you can still check out our sixty minute countdown show that aired on Facebook live this past Sunday! https://www.facebook.com/WelterweightWrestling/videos/445802029107511/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE

Watch the iPPV replay in full HD and in its entirety in the video player below!

You can also download The FITE App free from the Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.

