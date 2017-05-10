Entertainment Reporter Chris Van Vliet of WSVN-TV Miami, FL was in Italy last week for an interview with actor Josh Gad, and during the interview Van Vliet asked Gad about the rumored Gorgeous George movie that he’s been working on for WWE Studios. Gad noted that the script was just completed and that the film should be released next year. Below are some quotes from Gad: An update on the Gorgeous George movie for WWE Studios: “We actually just handed in a draft to WWE. It is one of these extraordinary stories that a lot of people don’t know about. Gorgeous George was in many ways the influence for people like Muhammad Ali and for what became WWF and then WWE. He brought villainy to center stage in the world of wrestling and in a way established what we now know as the character performance art that becomes a lot of the world of wrestling.” When we can see it: “Hopefully in the next year. We’ll see.”