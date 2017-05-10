Jerry Lawler Says Vince McMahon Would Not Be On His “Mount Rushmore” of Wrestling, Drew McIntyre’s NXT Return Chronicled

Jerry Lawler Says Vince McMahon Would Not Be On His “Mount Rushmore” of Wrestling On the ninth episode of ‘Dinner With The King’, Jerry “The King” Lawler and Glenn Moore continued their Andy Kaufman episode series by going over the events leading up to the infamous David Letterman Late Night moment when Lawler slapped Kaufman in 1982. Lawler goes on to describe how the 1999 film “Man on the Moon” portrayed the event and how Jim Carrey was annoying and obnoxious to Lawler during filming. Lawler goes on to state, “I slapped Carrey harder than I slapped Kaufman…” Later on during this episode, a listener question asked The King to name his Mount Rushmore of Wrestling. He adds Vince McMahon wouldn’t be included on his Mount Rushmore, and states the reason why. New Video Package for Drew McIntyre’s WWE NXT Return WWE NXT star Drew McIntyre Tweeted the following video package on his return to WWE, and noted the following about the clip, which is a quote from “Rocky”: It ain’t how hard you hit; it’s how hard you get hit & keep movin forward. How much you take & keep movin forward.That’s how winning is done It ain’t how hard you hit; it’s how hard you get hit & keep movin forward. How much you take & keep movin forward.That’s how winning is done pic.twitter.com/Co5LjPu1R3 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 9, 2017