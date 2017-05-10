Triple H & William Regal Discuss New NXT Talents (Video), Superstars Respond To Kings Of Leon Lead Singer

Triple H & William Regal Discuss New NXT Talents

ESPN has released a new interview with William Regal and Triple H. You can watch it in the above video player or read the full article HERE.

Some highlights have been transcribed below.

Triple H on The Authors of Pain: “There’s a few guys in our performance center right now that are just sort of guys you’ve never heard of that have never been anywhere. Not even in the indies. The two kids in [the Authors of Pain] tag team in NXT. Those are two kids we picked them from nothing. No experience. Period. Anything. A year later, they are a really, really good tag team. There’s a lot of talent like that.” William Regal on recruiting Aleister Black: “You see the ones with the real passion and desire. So I’ve just kept a tab on him for years, the he started to really come into his own the last few years. His name was getting out there, and he was coming to America quite a bit and doing independent shows. We hooked up and I just said, ‘Whenever you’re ready, give me a call,’ that kind of thing. The next thing, he’s giving me a call. He was at a tryout, Triple H has seen him and … yeah, he’s definitely got something that we’re looking for.” Triple H on Aleister Black’s development: “Aleister Black is very talented. I think he’s going to be a player.”

Superstars Respond To Kings Of Leon Lead Singer

Kings of Leon lead singer Jared Followill decided to take a random shot at pro wrestling over the weekend on Twitter:

Hey, adults. Let’s maybe not watch professional wrestling. Ya know? — Jared Followill (@youngfollowill) May 8, 2017

Since his tweet WWE Superstars Big E and Dash Wilder have posted the following in response:

I miss when you guys were making good music or on hiatus. Ya know? https://t.co/f7rZFx7ehP — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) May 8, 2017

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks also chimed in: