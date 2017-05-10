The Latest On The Battle For Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe
There were new trademark applications filed by Impact Wrestling on April 28th for:
Matt Hardy applied for the the trademark to “Broken Matt Hardy” on March 1st.
PWInsider.com is reporting that their source at Impact is telling them that even tho the trademarks are listed as being filed in April they were actually filed in January.
As of now no lawsuit filed yet and no agreement or settlement regarding the gimmick has been made.
In regards to PWI’s report Reby Hardy, Matt’s wife, posted the following on Twitter:
Kofi Kingston Provides Update On Rehab Progress
Kofi Kingston has posted the following, very creative, progress update on his rehab from ankle injury. He notes that he no longer needs a boot:
