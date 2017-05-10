The Latest On The Battle For Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe

There were new trademark applications filed by Impact Wrestling on April 28th for:

Brother Nero

Broken Brilliance

Broken Matt

Matt Hardy applied for the the trademark to “Broken Matt Hardy” on March 1st.

PWInsider.com is reporting that their source at Impact is telling them that even tho the trademarks are listed as being filed in April they were actually filed in January.

As of now no lawsuit filed yet and no agreement or settlement regarding the gimmick has been made.

In regards to PWI’s report Reby Hardy, Matt’s wife, posted the following on Twitter:

If that were true, they would’ve gone through the patent office long before mine did. Don’t buy bullshit reports from “source” Jeff Jarrett https://t.co/nz8kwxmdvr — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 9, 2017

How desperate & pathetic do you have to be to be sending fake reports to dirtsheets tho ? @RealJeffJarrett — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) May 9, 2017

Kofi Kingston Provides Update On Rehab Progress

Kofi Kingston has posted the following, very creative, progress update on his rehab from ankle injury. He notes that he no longer needs a boot:

#progress #noboot #yeezy #why #powerrangers #ashytoclassy #wholefoods #toomuchtimeonmyhands A post shared by Kofi (@thetruekofi) on May 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

