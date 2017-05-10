1 Contenders Match & More on NXT Tonight, Sheamus in Ireland (Video), New Episodes of Chaotic Wrestling, Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight

#1 Contenders Match & More on NXT Tonight Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on the WWE Network will feature a main event of Hideo Itami vs Roderick Strong to name the new #1 contender to Bobby Roode’s WWE NXT Title. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre will also be in-action tonight. Sheamus in Ireland WWE has released the following video featuring Sheamus checking in from Dublin, Ireland while currently on the WWE overseas tour: New Episodes of Chaotic Wrestling, Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App will be airing a new episode of Evolution Championship Wrestling, and below is the official show synopsis. You can download The FITE App free from the Apple App Store and Google Play at this link. Today on Evolution TV we see the in-ring debut of Dick Stone, as he takes on Josh Munday.

We also hear from the Memphis Mafia as they brag about win’s in recent weeks here in Evolution TV, and The Mafia claim they have a 4th member, Who is this mystery man?

In our feature bout, its the Debut of The Hardliners (Bryan Montgomery & Jeff Connelly) as they face the White Trash Millionaires. Then tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be airing a new episode of Chaotic Wrestling, and below is the official show synopsis: It’s a CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION of Chaotic Wrestling on FITE TV!

The CW Tag Team Championship will be on the line as the new Champions, The Cam An (Re)Connection defend their titles against the 9x former Champions, The Logan Brothers in a Championship rematch!

Plus, Team Sea Stars (Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo) take on the team of CW Women’s Champion, Davienne & Killanova Inc’s Catherine Belmont!

In this week’s Main Event, the NEW Chaotic Heavyweight Champion, “The Greek Freak” Elia Markopoulos makes his first title defense against former Champion, Donovan Dijak, with new #1 Contender, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes on commentary! Then tonight at 9pm EST, The FITE App will be airing episode 9 of Rocky Mountain Pro, and below is the official show synopsis. Ep. 9: Ladies of The Steel Cage

This week on Rocky Mountain Pro Charged, It’s another first for Rocky Mountain Pro as the Steel Cage surrounds the ring for a Lockettes Championship Match between Alliegato & Nanny AC, but can the structure keep out the demons? And in the Main Event, Curtis Cole defends his Charged Championship against Stephen Ashburn.