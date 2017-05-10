1 Contenders Match & More on NXT Tonight, Sheamus in Ireland (Video), New Episodes of Chaotic Wrestling, Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight

#1 Contenders Match & More on NXT Tonight
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on the WWE Network will feature a main event of Hideo Itami vs Roderick Strong to name the new #1 contender to Bobby Roode’s WWE NXT Title. Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre will also be in-action tonight.
Sheamus in Ireland
WWE has released the following video featuring Sheamus checking in from Dublin, Ireland while currently on the WWE overseas tour:
New Episodes of Chaotic Wrestling, Rocky Mountain Pro Airing Tonight
Tonight at 6pm EST, The FITE App will be airing a new episode of Evolution Championship Wrestling, and below is the official show synopsis. You can download The FITE App free from the Apple App Store and Google Play at this link.
Then tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be airing a new episode of Chaotic Wrestling, and below is the official show synopsis:
Then tonight at 9pm EST, The FITE App will be airing episode 9 of Rocky Mountain Pro, and below is the official show synopsis.
