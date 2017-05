The following will air on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on the WWE Network. WZ will have complete, live coverage of NXT beginning tonight at 8pm EST!

Drew McIntyre defeated Sean Maluta

– McIntyre apparently has the attention of Wesley Blake. If Blake wants some attention he can face McIntyre ‘next week’

Heavy Machinery defeated Local Workers

– Heavy Machinery make a challenge to the Authors of Pain

Sonya Deville defeated Lacey Evans

– Deville is formerly Daria Berenato. Evans is formerly Macey Estrella

Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi

– Cezar gets in some shots on Black before Aleister hits several stiff shots and the Black Mass for the win

#1 Contender’s Match (NXT Championship)

Hideo Itami defeated Roderick Strong

– Roddy and Itami embrace after the match, Roddy gets a big ovation, but is then attacked by SAnitY.