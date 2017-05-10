Match Made Official for WWE Backlash, Dolph Ziggler Talks Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day Arrives in India (Videos), Meet Arn Anderson

New Day Arrives in India
As seen in the video and photo below, New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E have arrived in Mumbai for WWE’s promotional tour of India:
Dolph Ziggler Talks Shinsuke Nakamura
As seen in the video below, Dolph Ziggler appeared on WWE Talking Smack last night and addressed Shinsuke Nakamura. During the interview, Ziggler confirms his match against Shinsuke Nakamura has been made official for WWE, and goes on to talk about how much he has accomplished in WWE.
Ziggler added he will take care of Nakamura at Backlash considering he has spent 8 years picking opponents apart, and Nakamura has never had a singles match on the main roster:
Meet Arn Anderson
The following press release has been issued:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?