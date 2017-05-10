Match Made Official for WWE Backlash, Dolph Ziggler Talks Shinsuke Nakamura, New Day Arrives in India (Videos), Meet Arn Anderson

New Day Arrives in India As seen in the video and photo below, New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E have arrived in Mumbai for WWE’s promotional tour of India: Hardly working. Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3HSs05rj5H — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) May 10, 2017 Mumbai Rickshaw BAAAAYYYBBEEEEEEE!@WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/21Mnq2DLYZ — Kofi Kingston (@TrueKofi) May 10, 2017 Dolph Ziggler Talks Shinsuke Nakamura As seen in the video below, Dolph Ziggler appeared on WWE Talking Smack last night and addressed Shinsuke Nakamura. During the interview, Ziggler confirms his match against Shinsuke Nakamura has been made official for WWE, and goes on to talk about how much he has accomplished in WWE. Ziggler added he will take care of Nakamura at Backlash considering he has spent 8 years picking opponents apart, and Nakamura has never had a singles match on the main roster: Meet Arn Anderson The following press release has been issued: ADDITIONS TO Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling’s: Hurley’s Tavern Wrestling Legends Meet and Greet Thank you to everyone for the kind words and for the outpouring of support as we attempt to make what was to be a great weekend of wrestling…one we never forget. Our event is scheduled from 11am-4pm at Hurley’s Tavern located at 4028 Cox Road Suite J Glen Allen, VA 23060. Joining “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson on 5/20/17 will be: Former WCW Champion and WWE Hall of Famer: Ron Simmons

ECW Original & Former ECW World Champion: “The Franchise” Shane Douglas

Former WWE Superstar and WWE Divas Champion: Jillian Hall.

TNA Head Official Earl Hebner and former WWE Referee, Dave Hebner

Former WWWF, NWA and WCW Ring Announcer, Gary Michael Cappetta

ROH Star, “The Pain Train” Preston Quinn More guests will be announced shortly. For up to date news and if you have any questions please message us at The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Facebook page (www.facebook.com/tmptofwrestling)