Today The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling welcomes a 40 year veteran of the squared circle and someone who has been part of major wrestling promotions his entire career as “The Fabulous One” Steve Keirn joins the show for episode #265. In this excerpt you will learn the origin of his WWE character Skinner and what was behind the transition from “Fabulous One” to “Alligator Man”. Also Keirn reveals his feelings on the closure of FCW and the re-branding to NXT and if he was behind the company’s decision. The full episode can be downloaded at this link.
Joining the WWF and what was the inspiration for Skinner:
Changing his ring style to adapt to Skinner:
Creating the look of Skinner with the nasty “chaw” all over his face:
Helping launch WWE’s FCW Developmental territory:
The humble beginnings of some of today’s top stars working live and teaching them to work:
How did FCW all of a sudden become NXT:
What led to him leaving WWE:
For this and every other episode of The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling please subscribe to us on iTunes, Podomatic, Player FM, Earpeeler and Tune In Radio. As well as follow us on Twitter @TwoManPowerTrip.
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?