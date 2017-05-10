The Rock Lands GQ Cover (Photo), The Bella Twins Working on a New Book (Video), How Old is William Regal?

How Old is WWE NXT GM William Regal? In today’s wrestler birthday new, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal turns 49 years old and WWE Legend Tito Santana turns 64. The Rock Lands GQ Cover To coincide with the release of his new movie “Baywatch”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on the cover of GQ’s annual Comedy Issue: BREAKING: My new @GQMagazine cover. Iconic comedy issue. And when I pull the front of my shirt down, it’s really funny. See look. #Baywatchpic.twitter.com/l204jUJWhH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 10, 2017 WATCH: The Rock Releases “Baywatch” Red Band Trailer The Bella Twins Working on a New Book While in Trinidad & Tobago this weekend, Nikki Bella revealed in the following video that she and Brie Bella are working on a new book: