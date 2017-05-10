The Rock Lands GQ Cover (Photo), The Bella Twins Working on a New Book (Video), How Old is William Regal?

Nick Paglino
the rock

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards)

How Old is WWE NXT GM William Regal?

In today’s wrestler birthday new, WWE NXT General Manager William Regal turns 49 years old and WWE Legend Tito Santana turns 64.

The Rock Lands GQ Cover

To coincide with the release of his new movie “Baywatch”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on the cover of GQ’s annual Comedy Issue:

The Bella Twins Working on a New Book

While in Trinidad & Tobago this weekend, Nikki Bella revealed in the following video that she and Brie Bella are working on a new book:

baywatchdwayne johnsonthe bella twinsThe Rockvideowilliam regalWWEwwe nxt
