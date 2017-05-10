Slow Motion Video of Nakamura – Ziggler, WWE Officially Announces Next European Tour, Lana Talks Natalya’s Bad Dancing (Video)

Nick Paglino
(Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

WWE Officially Announces Next European Tour

WWE has officially announced the following dates for the company’s next tour of Europe:

November 1st – Glasgow
November 2nd – Brighton
November 3rd – London
November 4th – Barcelona
November 4th – Minehead
November 5th – Madrid
November 5th – Cardiff
November 6th – Manchester (RAW TV)
November 7th – Manchester (SmackDown TV)
November 8th – Dortmund
November 8th – Leeds
November 9th – Leipzig
November 10th – Hamburg
November 10th – Milan
November 11th – Mannheim
November 12th – Florence

Lana Talks Natalya’s Bad Dancing

Below is another preview video for tonight’s season 6 finale of Total Divas, featuring Lana commenting on Natalya’s bad dancing skills:

Slow Motion Video of Nakamura – Ziggler

Watch Dolph Ziggler get a rough introduction to the hard-hitting style of The Artist Known as Shinsuke Nakamura in slow-motion:

