Slow Motion Video of Nakamura – Ziggler, WWE Officially Announces Next European Tour, Lana Talks Natalya’s Bad Dancing (Video)

WWE Officially Announces Next European Tour

WWE has officially announced the following dates for the company’s next tour of Europe:

November 1st – Glasgow

November 2nd – Brighton

November 3rd – London

November 4th – Barcelona

November 4th – Minehead

November 5th – Madrid

November 5th – Cardiff

November 6th – Manchester (RAW TV)

November 7th – Manchester (SmackDown TV)

November 8th – Dortmund

November 8th – Leeds

November 9th – Leipzig

November 10th – Hamburg

November 10th – Milan

November 11th – Mannheim

November 12th – Florence

Lana Talks Natalya’s Bad Dancing

Below is another preview video for tonight’s season 6 finale of Total Divas, featuring Lana commenting on Natalya’s bad dancing skills:

Dancing is like 95% confidence, right? Nattie’s busting an (awkward) move on #TotalDivas TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/tv4dCxM1Gj — Total Divas (@TotalDivas) May 9, 2017

Slow Motion Video of Nakamura – Ziggler

Watch Dolph Ziggler get a rough introduction to the hard-hitting style of The Artist Known as Shinsuke Nakamura in slow-motion: