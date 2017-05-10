Corey Graves’ “Controversial” Network Pick, Former WWE and TNA Star Graduating From College, WWE Smackdown Social Media Score

WWE Smackdown Social Media Score According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s taped edition of WWE Smackdown Live ranked #4 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 40,000 interactions on Twitter with 10,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 57,000 interactions and 14,000 authors. This week’s Smackdown also had 61,000 Facebook interactions with 41,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 88,000 interactions and 60,000 authors. Corey Graves’ “Controversial” Network Pick WWE has released the following video, featuring Corey Graves picking the latest episode of “Bring it to the Table” as his WWE Network pick of the week: Former WWE and TNA Star Graduating From College Former WWE star and TNA Knockout Maria Kanellis noted on Instagram that she is preparing to graduate from College with a degree in Sports Entertainment and Event Management: Almost graduated. Almost time to get back to work. I miss your energy and your enthusiasm. Thank you for your patience. Photos coming soon of me in my cap and gown. 11 days till graduation!! It took me 17 years to get here but here we are!! Thank you for the support!! Coming soon… #keepingupwiththebennetts #missingyou A post shared by Maria Kanellis-Bennett (@mariakanellis) on May 9, 2017 at 2:51pm PDT