Corey Graves’ “Controversial” Network Pick, Former WWE and TNA Star Graduating From College, WWE Smackdown Social Media Score

WWE Smackdown Social Media Score
According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s taped edition of WWE Smackdown Live ranked #4 among series & specials for the night. Smackdown had 40,000 interactions on Twitter with 10,000 unique authors, down from last week’s 57,000 interactions and 14,000 authors.
This week’s Smackdown also had 61,000 Facebook interactions with 41,000 unique authors last night, down from last week’s 88,000 interactions and 60,000 authors.
Corey Graves’ “Controversial” Network Pick
WWE has released the following video, featuring Corey Graves picking the latest episode of “Bring it to the Table” as his WWE Network pick of the week:
Former WWE and TNA Star Graduating From College
Former WWE star and TNA Knockout Maria Kanellis noted on Instagram that she is preparing to graduate from College with a degree in Sports Entertainment and Event Management:
