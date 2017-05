As noted, WWE star Braun Strowman was written off WWE TV on Raw this week, as he will be undergoing surgery for nagging elbow issues. Strowman is expected to be out of action for 4-8 weeks, although the exact timetable for his return will not be determined until after he undergoes surgery. Strowman took to his personal Instagram account to address the injury and surgery, and posted the following: I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown I will return to finish what I’ve started and that’s carving my name in history as the most destructive thing #WWE has ever seen. This surgery is just a minor speed bump I will return bigger stronger faster and even more dangerous than ever mark my words I’m the definition of unstoppable!!! #braunstrowman #monsteramongmen #nothingcankeepmedown A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 10, 2017 at 7:17am PDT