Jim Ross on Crowd Reaction to Roman Reigns, Billy Corgan Buying NWA, Lesnar/Shamrock, No Way Jose Has Dance Party at NXT Live Event (Video)

Jim Ross on Crowd Reaction to Roman Reigns, Billy Corgan Buying NWA WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the Q&A section of his website, JRsBarBQ.com, and below are some highlights: On who would win a fight in their prime – Brock Lesnar or Ken Shamrock: “It would be a helluva fight but Lesnar’s size advantage would be hard for Ken to overcome. But to say that Brock would have no chance is questionable.” On Roman Reigns and the crowd reactions he gets: “Reigns is a work in progress and I am not concerned whether he is a fan favorite or villain. I like his work and his TV persona will continue to evolve.” On Billy Corgan buying the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA): “Billy is a friend and I hope that he maximizes his investment. I am still not sure what he bought or what his long term plans are for the NWA but I’m pulling for Billy and company.” No Way Jose Has Dance Party at WWE NXT Live Event No Way Jose kicks off NXT Live as only he can, with a massive dance party that even Kayla Braxton can’t help but join: