How Was Viewership for This Week’s Taped WWE Smackdown? Was It Able to Beat Raw’s 2017 Low?

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, which was a taped show from London, featuring a 6 man tag team main event, averaged 2.348 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.300 million viewers, which was a new low for WWE Smackdown this year.

WWE Raw was still able to defeat Smackdown in the weekly WWE brand split ratings war, despite drawing the lowest number of viewers so far this year. Raw this week averaged 2.696 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.87 million viewership average.

This week’s WWE Smackdown ranked #10 in viewership on cable for the night, behind the NBA Playoffs on TNT, Inside The NBA, Rachel Maddow, Tucker Carlson, Hannity, The Story, The Five, All In and Special Report.