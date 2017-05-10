WWE NXT Results (5/10): New Number One Contender for the NXT Title Crowned!

WWE NXT Results May 10th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #wrestlezone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article! Aleister Black vs Cezar Bononi Black kicks Bononi in the face. Bononi rolls out of the ring. Black sits down in the middle of the ring. Black sets up a dive bit Bononi moves out of the way. Black backflips off the middle rope and sits in the middle of the ring. Bononi gets in the ring and tries to kick Black. Black ducks and nips up. Bononi picks up Black in an inverted atomic drop for a one count. Bononi tries to strike Black but Black catches Bononi with a leaping knee strike that floor Bononi. Black grabs Bononi’s leg and pushes him into a kneeling position. Black knees Bononi in the back of the head. Bononi stumbles to his feet. Black obliterates Bononi with the Black mass for the win. Winner- Aleister Black There’s no Superstar quite like @WWEAleister… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ur0J84M6qT — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 11, 2017