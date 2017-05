WWE SmackDown Live star AJ Styles recently spoke with Inside the Ropes, and below are some of the interview highlights: On Being Proud of His Match Against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33: Absolutely I’m proud of that match, but I would think that fans were upset with me facing Shane McMahon so the expectations were very low because we can only go up and Shane, like you said, gives 110% with everything that he does, especially in the ring so I was very happy with that. I feel like we did really well. Not sure if it was the match of the night, but I feel that we gave them totally something they didn’t expect. You can watch the entire interview with Styles in the video player below: