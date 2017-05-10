Roderick Strong Talks Facing Hideo Itami Tonight Roderick Strong is more focused than ever as he prepares for his NXT Title No. 1 Contender’s Match against Hideo Itami: WWE NXT Star Works WWE Live Event As seen below, WWE NXT star Aleister Black worked today’s WWE live event in Zurich, Switzerland, in a Triple Threat match against Austin Aries and Neville: It appears the #WWEZurich fans aren’t the only ones interested in the appearance of @aleister_black. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 10, 2017 at 11:34am PDT Cesaro Gets Big Reaction in Zurich In related news, Cesaro received a big home town reaction at the Zurich event, and below are photos of Cesaro backstage and his homecoming in the city: @wwecesaro put on a show for his home country of Switzerland at #WWEZurich. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 10, 2017 at 11:27am PDT Some of your favorite Superstars took a city tour before #WWEZurich. Welcome home @wwecesaro. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on May 10, 2017 at 9:24am PDT