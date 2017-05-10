Roderick Strong Talks Facing Hideo Itami Tonight
Roderick Strong is more focused than ever as he prepares for his NXT Title No. 1 Contender’s Match against Hideo Itami:
WWE NXT Star Works WWE Live Event
As seen below, WWE NXT star Aleister Black worked today’s WWE live event in Zurich, Switzerland, in a Triple Threat match against Austin Aries and Neville:
Cesaro Gets Big Reaction in Zurich
In related news, Cesaro received a big home town reaction at the Zurich event, and below are photos of Cesaro backstage and his homecoming in the city:
