Cesaro Gets Big Fan Reaction in Zurich (Photos), Roderick Strong Talks Facing Hideo Itami Tonight (Video), NXT Star in Title Match at WWE Live Event

Roderick Strong Talks Facing Hideo Itami Tonight

Roderick Strong is more focused than ever as he prepares for his NXT Title No. 1 Contender’s Match against Hideo Itami:

WWE NXT Star Works WWE Live Event

As seen below, WWE NXT star Aleister Black worked today’s WWE live event in Zurich, Switzerland, in a Triple Threat match against Austin Aries and Neville:

It appears the #WWEZurich fans aren’t the only ones interested in the appearance of @aleister_black.

Cesaro Gets Big Reaction in Zurich

In related news, Cesaro received a big home town reaction at the Zurich event, and below are photos of Cesaro backstage and his homecoming in the city:

@wwecesaro put on a show for his home country of Switzerland at #WWEZurich.

