Why Xavier Woods Is Not with New Day in India, The Hardys Watch Career Retrospective, Stephanie McMahon Talks WWE Dubai Tryouts (Videos)

Why Xavier Woods Is Not with New Day in India

As noted, New Day members Big E and Kofi Kingston are currently in Mumbai doing a WWE promotional tour of India. New Day is currently off TV as Kingston recovers from ankle surgery, and as soon as he is cleared to return, the group will make its Smackdown Live debut.

Xavier Woods is not with New Day in Mumbai right now as he is currently filming episodes of “UpUpDownDown” at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Woods is filming along with Ember Moon, Brennan Williams and Zack Ryder.

Stephanie McMahon Talks Dubai Tryouts

WWE has released the following video, featuring Stephanie McMahon talking the recent WWE Dubai tryouts. Stephanie noted there were about 40 talents representing 20 countries at the tryouts, and by all accounts they were an incredible success:

The Hardys Watch Career Retrospective

While in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with WWE Live, Matt & Jeff Hardy check out a WWE Instagram story citing their history, and share their thoughts on what they’d like to accomplish in the months ahead: