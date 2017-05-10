Eric Bischoff Reacts To Trump ‘Future Endeavoring’ FBI Director James Comey; Talks Possible Vince Influence

Nick Hausman

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features an interview with his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)!

You can find some of Eric ‘s comments regarding WWE Hall of Famer & President of the United States Donald Trump wishing former FBI Director James Comey ‘the best of luck in his future endeavors’ transcribed below.

EB: He future endeavored him! I thought it was just awesome. Look, I’m not a conspiracy theorist. I’m really not. You can get lost in that. Literally, you can lose your mind if you think about that stuff too much but… come on! That had to be some tongue in cheek shit right there. I thought it was great. That had Vince’s fingerprints all over it. I loved it. That was not a government boiler plate termination letter. That was a kick in the balls on the way out the door termination. Like I said, I don’t subscribe to conspiracy theories but if that wasn’t Vince McMahon and Donald Trump having a yuck over the phone I don’t know what it was.

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week. Including:

  • Donald Trump “future endeavoring” James Comey
  • Sinclair Broadcasting buying Tribune Media for $4 billion
  • WWE RAW doing it’s lowest rating of the year
  • WWE’s 1st Quarter 2017 Results
  • The upcoming 32 woman tournament that will be airing on the WWE Network
  • More…

Eric then welcomes his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)! Some of the topics John discusses with Eric include:

  • His acting background before landing in the world of pro wrestling
  • What his time was like on Tough Enough
  • His Dad being an inspiration to him
  • What his family’s reaction was to him becoming a pro wrestler
  • The best thing he took away from his time in WWE
  • Feeling caught between wrestling generations
  • What he misses least about WWE
  • Lucha Underground and who is responsible for creative there
  • Lucha Underground’s influence on the independent wrestling scene
  • How to make pro wrestling cool
  • His new movie Boone: The Bounty Hunter
  • What he had to do to finance the film
  • His favorite memory of his time as Eric’s RAW GM apprentice
  • More…

You can find this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Mailbag on IRWNetwork.com as part of this week’s Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun.

