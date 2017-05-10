Eric Bischoff Reacts To Trump ‘Future Endeavoring’ FBI Director James Comey; Talks Possible Vince Influence

The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features an interview with his former WWE RAW GM apprentice Johnny “Nitro” Morrison (aka Lucha Underground’s Johnny Mundo)!

You can find some of Eric ‘s comments regarding WWE Hall of Famer & President of the United States Donald Trump wishing former FBI Director James Comey ‘the best of luck in his future endeavors’ transcribed below.

EB: He future endeavored him! I thought it was just awesome. Look, I’m not a conspiracy theorist. I’m really not. You can get lost in that. Literally, you can lose your mind if you think about that stuff too much but… come on! That had to be some tongue in cheek shit right there. I thought it was great. That had Vince’s fingerprints all over it. I loved it. That was not a government boiler plate termination letter. That was a kick in the balls on the way out the door termination. Like I said, I don’t subscribe to conspiracy theories but if that wasn’t Vince McMahon and Donald Trump having a yuck over the phone I don’t know what it was.

