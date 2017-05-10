Tons of Photos From WWE Overseas Tour Featuring Reigns, Balor, Rollins, Bliss and More; UK Footballer, Actor and Boxer at Smackdown Tapings

Below is a gallery of photos from WWE’s current overseas tour, which has included stops in The UK, Italy, Switzerland, France and more.

The gallery also includes photos of WWE stars arriving for yesterday’s WWE Smackdown tapings at the O2 Arena in London, England. As seen in the gallery, the tapings were attended by British actor Oliver Phelps, Asmir Begovic, a Bosnian professional footballer who plays as a goalkeeper for English club Chelsea and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, for which he is vice-captain.

The tapings were also attended by Anthony Ogogo, an English professional boxer from Lowestoft, England, competing in the middleweight division.