Main Event Title Match Confirmed for WWE NXT Takeover Chicago, Updated Event Card

As seen on WWE NXT tonight, Hideo Itami defeated Roderick Strong to become the new #1 Contender to Bobby Roode’s WWE NXT Title. Itami will challenge Roode for the title at NXT Takeover Chicago, which takes place on May 20th.

Below is the updated event card, and WZ will be providing complete, LIVE event coverage on 5/20, so be sure to join us then!

NXT Title Match:

-Hideo Itami vs. Bobby Roode (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles:

-DIY vs. The Authors of Pain (c’s)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title:

-Ruby Riot vs. Nikki Cross vs. Asuka (c)

WWE UK Title Match:

-Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate (c)