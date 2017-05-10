Roderick Strong Attacked By SAnitY After NXT, DIY Talks NXT Takeover Ladder Match (Videos), Update on WWE Womens Tournament Tapings

Update on WWE Womens Tournament Tapings

As noted, WWE will be airing the 32 Woman Tournament on WWE Network in quarter three of this year. According to PWInsider.com, the tournament, which will air similarly to the Cruiserweight Classic, will begin taping at Full Sail University on July 13th and 14th.

Roderick Strong Attacked After WWE NXT

WWE has released the following video, featuring Roderick Strong being attacked by SAnitY after Strong’s main event loss to Hideo Itami tonight.

After Strong recovered from the attack, he demanded William Regal give him a shot at SAnitY, likely setting up an NXT Takeover Chicago match.

DIY on NXT Takeover Ladder Match

Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano react to the news that they will challenge NXT Tag Team Championship The Authors of Pain in a Ladder Match on May 20th: