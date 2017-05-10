Kofi Kingston Injury Update, Kassius Ohno Match Set for Next Week’s NXT, Latest Teaser Video for the Debut of “The Velveteen Dream”

Kassius Ohno Match Announced for Next Week’s NXT

It was announced tonight that Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas will take place on next week’s edition of WWE NXT.

Latest Teaser Video for the Arrival of “The Velveteen Dream”

Below is the latest teaser video for the debut of “The Velveteen Dream”, Patrick Clark:

Your #VelveteenDream is about to come true! Prepare yourself for a captivating new experience… #WWENXTpic.twitter.com/oCARp7l2Hp — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2017

Kofi Kingston Injury Update

Injured WWE star Kofi Kingston posted the following video, revealing the walking boot he has been wearing on his injured ankle is now removed: