Kofi Kingston Injury Update, Kassius Ohno Match Set for Next Week’s NXT, Latest Teaser Video for the Debut of “The Velveteen Dream”

Nick Paglino
Chris Hero Takes The Ring For AAW // Photo Credit: Mike Killam

Kassius Ohno Match Announced for Next Week’s NXT

It was announced tonight that Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas will take place on next week’s edition of WWE NXT.

Latest Teaser Video for the Arrival of “The Velveteen Dream”

Below is the latest teaser video for the debut of “The Velveteen Dream”, Patrick Clark:

Kofi Kingston Injury Update

Injured WWE star Kofi Kingston posted the following video, revealing the walking boot he has been wearing on his injured ankle is now removed:

