Jim Ross on a Roman Reigns Heel Turn, Vince McMahon Congratulates Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Another WWE Star Has First Child (Photo)

Jim Ross on a Roman Reigns Heel Turn On the Q&A section of his website, JRsBarBQ.com, Jim Ross had the following to say when asked about a potential Roman Reigns heel turn in WWE: “I think many fans are making too much of it as to whether Reigns is a hero or a villain. You’re right, he elicits a reaction and Roman is a star, bottom line.” Vince McMahon Congratulates Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella As noted, WWE star Daniel Bryan and his wife Brie Bella gave birth last night to their daughter Birdie Joe Danielson. Vince McMahon congratulated the couple on their first child with the following Tweet: Congratulations to Brie @BellaTwins & @WWEDanielBryan on their beautiful daughter and newest addition to the @WWE family. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 10, 2017 Another WWE Star Has First Child As seen in the photo below, former WWE Tough Enough contestant Sara Lee, along with NXT star Wesley Blake, welcomed their first child back on May 1st. Lee was released from NXT back in October 2016, and she announced shortly after her release she was pregnant: My workout support team couldn’t be any cuter. Butters new best friend arrived 5-1-17 #ButterandPiper #babiesandbulldogs A post shared by Sara Lee (@saraann_lee) on May 10, 2017 at 9:44am PDT